Don't release Mwatha murder suspects on bond — State

The prosecution on Wednesday opposed the release of four suspects accused of killing human rights activist Caroline Mwatha who died of a botched abortion.

Betty Akinyi, Michael Onchiri, Dale Richard Ramoya and Alexander Gitau are charged with conspiring to murder the Dandora-based activist on February 7.

They are allegedly connected with the abortion and disposal of the body.

There were initially six suspects, but two were turned into state witnesses.

The state argued that Akinyi has an ongoing case at Kigumo Courts where she is charged with child stealing.

The prosecution cites Chief Inspector Joseph Wanjohi’s investigations and observations that if released the suspects would interfere with investigations.

One suspect has already evaded arrest and the prosecution said if the other suspects are released they would work together to undermine the case.

The four pleaded not guilty and were remanded into police custody.

Appearing before Justice Jessie Lesiit on Wednesday, the suspects through their lawyers sought release on lenient bond terms.

Akinyi and her son Ramoya argued that they have no criminal records and are committing to attend court religiously.

They said they have strong family ties and were in no way a flight risk. They said they could comply with all court orders.

The prosecutor said the case has aroused public interest and releasing them will subject them to hostility and possible danger.

The family is not at peace owing to the manner in which mother and foetus were killed, the state said.

Critics say the abortion was carried out to cover up the murder of the controversial activist who targeted police extrajudicial killings. The body was found on February 12 at City Mortuary.

The bail and bond ruling will be made on May 5.

Earlier, a lower court had granted the prosecution’s application to detain all the six original suspects for 14 days pending investigations.

Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga agreed that though they have a right to be released on bond, the six face a serious offence and releasing them might endanger their lives.

A postmortem report showed Mwatha died after a botched abortion at a clinic in Dandora Phase 1.

