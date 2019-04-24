Probe Sh38 billion medical project, governors say

Governors want the Senate to probe the Sh38 billion medical equipment leased to the counties under the Managed Equipment Services (MES) project.

The county bosses protested arbitrary increment on the equipment from Sh4.5 billion to Sh9 billion.

Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya disclosed that with the increment each county will now pay Sh200 million from the previous agreement of Sh97.7 million.

“Leasing of the contentious medical equipment is directly debited to our budgets. None of the 47 governors knows what they signed on, where the money goes to,” Oparanya said.

Yesterday, the county chiefs opened up for the first time about the project that has been shrouded in mystery since its inception five years ago.

They said they were manipulated, blackmailed and forced to sign the deal under duress.

Appearing before the Senate Finance and Budget committee, the governors urged the House to form a committee to probe the deal to unmask the mystery and the faces behind it.

The details of the deal have never been made public despite gobbling billions of taxpayers’ money.

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o was the first to call for the probe of the project.

He was supported by Oparanya (Kakamega), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang'a), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) and Paul Chepkwony (Kericho).

All of them told the senators that they were blackmailed to accept the medical equipment and sign a leasing agreement that they never saw. They said they neither know the faces behind the deal nor have they seen the agreement.

The county bosses had appeared before the panel to discuss the Division of Revenue Bill 2019 yesterday.