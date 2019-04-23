Wangamati seeks aid to end water shortage

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has called on the national government to help end the water shortage in the county.

Speaking at a function in Lugulu, Webuye West constituency on Monday, Wangamati said the county government cannot deal with water without partners.

“We must also collaborate with regional water management bodies to solve this problem. The national government holds most of the water and irrigation funds that can drive such a massive program,” he said.

The governor said in the 2019-20 budget, he is going to buy three water drilling rigs to drill boreholes around the county as a stop-gap measure for dry seasons.

He called on residents to conserve the environment.

The county boss said the South Korean government is funding Phases 1 and 2 of the Mt Elgon water project. It will use gravity to supply water from the mountain down to Sirisia, parts of Kabuchai and up to Kibabii complex in Kanduyi constituency.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)