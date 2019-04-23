Three people, including newborn, electrocuted in Naivasha

Easter weekend for residents of Kongoni in Naivasha ended on a sour note after three people including a one-month-old were electrocuted.

During the Sunday night incident, property worth thousands of shillings was reduced to ashes before firefighters from Naivasha subcounty managed to contain the inferno.

The fire started after heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, rocked the semi-arid area felling trees and electricity poles.

Witness John Mwathi said one of the cables fell a wooden house electrocuting a mother who was breastfeeding her baby.

A man, 30, who tried to flee from a nearby house was also fried as the fire spread to nearby structures according to Mwathi.

“We thought the rains were a blessing as we have suffered a lot due to the drought but we have ended up in mourning,” he said.

Naivasha assistant county commissioner John Opondo confirmed the incident adding that electrical fault was to blame for the incident.

He said the bodies had been taken to Naivasha Subcounty Hospital mortuary. Kenya Power launched investigations into the incident.

“The Easter weekend has ended on a tragic note for us as we have lost a mother and her newborn and a 30-year-old man,” Opondo said.

The administrator added that over 10 families were left homeless, adding that they were making plans to assist them.

Meanwhile, an outing for a group of family members was disrupted by a tragedy after one of their daughters was hit and killed by a speeding matatu in Naivasha town.

The 15-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment at Naivasha Subcounty Hospital.

A witness said the family was walking along Mbaria-Kaniu Road before the accident.

“She was seriously injured on the head," Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said.

