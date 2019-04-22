Governors send condolences to Moi family over Jonathan's death

The Council of Governors has sent a message of condolences to the family of former President Daniel Arap Moi following the death of his son, Jonathan Toroitich.

Jonathan died on Saturday at a Nakuru hospital.

In a brief statement on Sunday, Council of Governor's chairman Wycliffe Oparanya he was sorrowful about the death of Jonathan.

"I have learnt with deep sorrow the passing on of Jonathan who is well known to Kenyans as a veteran motor sportsman and an affable and humble gentleman," Oparanya said.

The Kakamega governor said Jonathan was one of very few safari rally drivers who ignited the excitement of thousands of Kenyan fans during the Easter holidays.

"On behalf of the Council of Governors and on behalf of my family, my heart goes out to you at this time of sorrow," he said.

Edited by Peter Obuya