TRANSITION

Governors send condolences to Moi family over Jonathan's death

Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya describes Jonathan as a veteran sportsman who was likeable

In Summary

• Oparanya said Jonathan a veteran motor sportsman and an affable and humble gentleman.

• Jonathan died on Saturday at a Nakuru hospital.

Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya
MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE: Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya
Image: CALISTUS LUCHETU

The Council of Governors has sent a message of condolences to the family of former President Daniel Arap Moi following the death of his son, Jonathan Toroitich.

Jonathan died on Saturday at a Nakuru hospital.

In a brief statement on Sunday, Council of Governor's chairman Wycliffe Oparanya he was sorrowful about the death of Jonathan.

"I have learnt with deep sorrow the passing on of Jonathan who is well known to Kenyans as a veteran motor sportsman and an affable and humble gentleman," Oparanya said.

The Kakamega governor said Jonathan was one of very few safari rally drivers who ignited the excitement of thousands of Kenyan fans during the Easter holidays.

"On behalf of the Council of Governors and on behalf of my family, my heart goes out to you at this time of sorrow," he said.

Edited by Peter Obuya

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
News
22 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Coast MPs differ over port privatisation plan
    1h ago News

  3. Siaya teachers to boycott CBC training
    1h ago News

  4. We're cursed for neglecting ancestors - Shifta War squatters
    1h ago News

  5. Raila isn't the Opposition leader, he's trying to heal
    1h ago News

Latest Videos