Ethiopia not turning its back on Kenya, says envoy Tikea

Ethiopia has denied claims it is turning its back on Kenya.

Ambassador to Kenya Meles Tikea said Ethiopia's decision to seek partnerships with other neighbours to have more access to the sea does not imply Kenya was being thrown under the bus.

Meles said Ethiopia is not seeking to compete with Kenya on any front and will remain a strategic partner.

"The only area where we compete is atheletics. The misunderstanding that we are turning our back on Kenya should be corrected,” Tikea said.

He spoke on Sunday during an address to reporters at the country's embassy along State House Cresent Road in Nairobi.

“We are not competitors but partners. When we area seeking consent with our neighbours to have more access to the sea, it is meant well for all our neighbours and there should be no cause for alarm."

Meles said Ethiopia is a big country with a population of over 100 million people and thus the need to seek partnerships with neigbours.

“Kenya remains our best option and strategic partner especially to the Southern part of Ethiopia. Djibouti however remains our biggest main port as we already have railway lines and road networks that play a key role to that route and Sudan,” Meles said.