PSC dismisses fake vacancy declaration

The Public Service Commission has dismissed as fake and fraudulent an advert circulating on social media inviting applications for various posts.

In a statement signed by its acting chief executive Simon Rotich, the commission said it has clear procedures for handling vacancies that arise and how to fill them.

The advert has been doing rounds in various social media platforms claimed that the commission was hiring for various vacancies and that applicants should send only their cover letters.

Among the post the impugned advert claimed to be on offer include secretaries, environmental health officers, assistant engineer in the water service department, assistant human resource administrators, pension administrators among others.

But Rotich said the commission does not use social media platforms with questionable authenticity to publicise any vacancies that may arise in it.

"The Public Service Commission has clear procedure of declaring vacancies in the public service, using authentic media platform, and the commission websites," the statement said.

The commission has advised the public to be careful not fall for people churning fake applications with intent to defraud them.