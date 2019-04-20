MCAs' Sh10bn demands that forced Uhuru to skip legislative summit

• There are 1,450 elected MCAs and another 774 nominated MCAs.
Lavish demands by MCAs, including top of the range cars funded by the taxpayer, forced President Uhuru Kenyatta to skip the legislative summit, the Star has established.
Topping the demand list of the MCAs is car grants to buy vehicles and mortgages, which would gobble up at least Sh10 billion.
There are 1,450 elected MCAs and another 774 nominated in the 47 countes.
If the national Parliament approves their request, each MCA will be entitled to a Sh5 million car grant.
Ahead of the 2017 polls, President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto pledged to support the push to give car grants to the MCAs. Uhuru said MCAs should be accorded equal treatment with MPs and senators.
He was expected to officiate the opening of the conference in Kisumu on Monday, while Ruto was to close it on Wednesday.
Both snubbed the event.
High-placed sources within the County Assembly Forum and the Senate leadership told the Star that the clamour forced Uhuru to reconsider honouring the invite
“It’s clear to us the President doesn’t want anything to do with additional luxuries to MCAs. He is not interested in that debate, especially now that his government is implementing austerity measures,” a source in the Senate said.
In 2014, during a retreat for MCAs in Mombasa, Uhuru told the MCAs that they are entitled to car grants just like Parliamentarians.
The head of state, who had just won his first term, argued that MCAs and MPs are elected into office by same Kenyans and their benefits should be at par.
“As the white man says, what is good for the goose is good for the gander. If it’s a car loan, let it be a car loan for everybody. If it is a grant, it must be a grant for everybody. Justice is justice,” Uhuru said.
The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has entitled MCAs to a Sh3 million car loan to be paid back on a three per cent interest rate within their term in office.
National Assembly members, on the other hand, are entitled to grants as opposed to loans to buy vehicles, as recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
Ruto, addressing the third legislative conference in Mombasa in 2018, reiterated government’s commitment to support a proposal by MCAs to have car grants, just like MPs, if it is approved by Parliament.
“There must be fairness and equity in our legislative arms of government. I'm asking the National Assembly and the Senate to formulate mechanisms where legislators based at national and county levels are treated equally,” Ruto during the summit.
“When there is finally an agreement in the Senate on the matter, and it is passed in the floor of the House, we will do our part.”
The two leaders, however, skipped the Kisumu summit in what was widely believed was a tactical move to avoid ugly confrontation with the MCAs who were expecting nothing but to hear the President make good his earlier promise on the car grants.
Ruto, instead, sent Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa to represent him while Uhuru was not represented.
Dejected MCAs demanded answers as to why it is taking longer to have the perks, despite assurance from the Senate and the presidency.
Their demand for equal treatment with MPs played out through the three-day conference, with speaker after speaker demanding for the costly perks.
Like their bicameral Parliament counterparts, the MCAs want an automatic modest monthly pension for members who serve consecutive two terms.
They also want a legal framework to allow them claim mileage to ease their oversight and representative mandates in the wards.
The lawmakers further pushed for the county assemblies to have financial autonomy and not to depend on county executive for cash. This, they said, will eliminate cases where ‘MCAs have to bow’ to governors to get development projects for their wards.
They further demanded that 15 per cent of the Sh335 billion allocation to counties be directly disbursed to their office when the next financial budget is drafted.
Also in the demand list include house allowance, gratuity for county assembly staff and protection of the office of the Speaker from constant threats of impeachment.
CAF acting secretary general Rebah Wabwile kicked off the debate telling Senators to fast track the pending crucial bills to allow them enjoy the privileges before the end of their terms.
“We are expectant and hoping that delivery will be today. Members sitting here are looking forward to the resolution passed in the last summit to be a reality. We want those who are serving their second terms be entitled to a pension just like senators and members of the National Assembly,” Wabwile said.
“We are not demanding a lot. An MCA is of no difference from any other leader and should enjoy privileges like any other elected leader,” she added.
Kajulu MCA Roy Samo said as MCAs they spend a lot on travelling and thus should be considered for mileage claims.
“MCA is where the rubber meets the road on matters of devolution. Initially, we were called councillors, which was a good title but we are now MCAs. This title is very expensive, that is why we would like to have car grant and not car loan. Let us live and die as honourable members,” Florence Oile from Migori said.
“We shall work closely with our sister House, the National Assembly to fast track bills and relevant legislation mentioned here to ensure improved service delivery, welfare and well-being of members and staff,” Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said. He is also the patron of CAF.
The Numbers
47 County Assemblies
1,450 elected MCAs
774 nominated MCAs
Some of the pending bills at the Senate and the National Assembly and are key in realising some of the ward representatives’ demands include County Ward (Equitable Development) Bill 2018, County Printers Bill 2018, Impeachment Procedure 2018, County Government Retirement Scheme Bill 2018 and a proposed bill to anchor the County Assemblies Forum into law.
Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Majority leader), James Orengo (Minority leader) Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay), Agnes Zani (nominated) and Fred Outa (Kisumu) backed the quest for assemblies’ independence to ensure proper and uncompromised oversight of the county executives.
Murkomen said ensuring that assemblies do not depend on the governors for cash will eliminate intimidation that has characterised the relationship between the county legislators and the county bosses.
“County assemblies are parliament, the Constitution requires that Parliament be given adequate resources to do its work effectively. The question of autonomy is important. We have to make sure County Assemblies have own financial autonomy and Treasury should not be an imperial power governing County government and county assemblies,” Orengo said.
Outa called for a policy framework to entrench financial independence at both the assemblies and the county executives.
“We must strengthen county assemblies with a policy framework to help them fulfil their mandate. MCAs should not come and bow before governors for projects,” the Kisumu senator said.
But human rights defender Suba Churchil said the demands won’t sell, especially at the time the President is pushing for his legacy in the the Big Four agenda.
“It was wrong for the President and his deputy to support such demands, more so at a time when everybody in the country is tightening the belt for the hard economic times ahead, ” Churchil told the Star.