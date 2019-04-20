MCAs' Sh10bn demands that forced Uhuru to skip legislative summit

Lavish demands by MCAs, including top of the range cars funded by the taxpayer, forced President Uhuru Kenyatta to skip the legislative summit, the Star has established.

Topping the demand list of the MCAs is car grants to buy vehicles and mortgages, which would gobble up at least Sh10 billion.

There are 1,450 elected MCAs and another 774 nominated in the 47 countes.

If the national Parliament approves their request, each MCA will be entitled to a Sh5 million car grant.

Ahead of the 2017 polls, President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto pledged to support the push to give car grants to the MCAs. Uhuru said MCAs should be accorded equal treatment with MPs and senators.

He was expected to officiate the opening of the conference in Kisumu on Monday, while Ruto was to close it on Wednesday.

Both snubbed the event.

High-placed sources within the County Assembly Forum and the Senate leadership told the Star that the clamour forced Uhuru to reconsider honouring the invite

“It’s clear to us the President doesn’t want anything to do with additional luxuries to MCAs. He is not interested in that debate, especially now that his government is implementing austerity measures,” a source in the Senate said.

In 2014, during a retreat for MCAs in Mombasa, Uhuru told the MCAs that they are entitled to car grants just like Parliamentarians.

The head of state, who had just won his first term, argued that MCAs and MPs are elected into office by same Kenyans and their benefits should be at par.

“As the white man says, what is good for the goose is good for the gander. If it’s a car loan, let it be a car loan for everybody. If it is a grant, it must be a grant for everybody. Justice is justice,” Uhuru said.