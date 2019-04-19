Police rescue 74 children from 'pathetic' children’s home in Kiambu

Police are investigating Young Dreams Children’s Home in Kiambu county. This follows claims children have been living in pathetic conditions.

Officers from the children's department in Juja had written a complaint to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations concerning the conditions at the home.

Detectives responded and rescued 74 children.

Children's home director Pauline Wambui has been arrested and charged.

Police have said that they are investing whether due process was followed in transferring children from their previous home to the one which is believed to be unregistered.

On Friday last week, an American couple filed an urgent petition for the police to produce in court a sickly child they seized.

Matt and Daisy Mazzoncini told the Star that they suspect a sinister motive in the purported ‘child rescue operation’ mounted by officers of the DCI.

Eleven men broke into their Westlands apartment on April 5 without any court order or search warrant and took away the boy, aged three years. The officers refused to give their names or identify themselves.

Last month, the government closed down a children’s home owned by the Catholic church in Machakos county over alleged cases of sodomy.