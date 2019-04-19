Likoni top cop fatally shoots woman and self

A Likoni police officer fatally shot a woman before turning the gun on himself at Soko Mjinga area in Mtongwe on Friday night.

The incident happened 3km from Likoni police station.

The incident was reported by a good Samaritan.

Police rushed to the scene where AP Joab Omondi, attached to Likoni police station as the Deputy OCS, picked a quarrel with a woman named Peninah Kaimenyi, 25.

The officer shot Kaimenyi in the head, before turning the gun on himself and shooting himself in the head.

Kaimenyi was rushed to Coast General Hospital, but succumbed to bullet wound injuries.

The firearm, ceska pistol s/No.G5969, was recovered with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.