Drop housing levy, Governor Mutua tells Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta should suspend the 1.5 per cent salary deduction for the Housing Levy Fund, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said.

Kenyans are currently facing dire conditions of high fuel prices, low circulation of money and drought, the governor said.

On Tuesday, the national government announced, through paid up advertisement in the local dailies, that the 1.5 per cent salary deduction will take effect from next month.

The Labour Relations Court however suspended implementation of the tax after the Consumer Federation of Kenya challenged the directive on Wednesday.

Mutua said the national government should obey court orders issued against the project.

Speaking on Thursday in Mombasa, Mutua said Uhuru should suspend the programme until January next year.

"Kenyans are not ready for the tax deduction because of the harsh economic times. Drought has befallen the country and millions lost in run-away graft. President Uhuru should just suspend this programme to next year," he said.

"The government should also obey court orders. If the court rules that the programme should be suspended, it should be suspended."

Mutua was however quick to say he does not oppose the project."The majority of Kenyans, including politicians, do not understand this programme. Government has not done proper communications to the public; they have not done proper consultation. It might be a brilliant idea, but fail in execution," Mutua said.

He said many Kenyans feel the project is being forced down their throats and some might mistake it for a scandal where billions will be lost.

"Government officials must do proper communication so that Kenyans understand because so many conspiracies are coming up that people want to steal money. I know President Uhuru means well for this country, but he has to win people's hearts by ensuring proper communication," Mutua said.

The governor said Kenyans have started to give up on Uhuru's war on corruption. He said most Kenyans feel the government is paying lip service to the scourge because no one has been jailed."We need to do things to show that people are actually being prosecuted and convicted," he said.

At the same time, Mutua said the 47 county assemblies and the National Assembly should not approve the next budget until all public and state officials undergo a lifestyle audit.

"It is baffling that some senior government officials have resisted scrutiny of their wealth, making wananchi think the wealth is ill-gotten. Only a thief resists a lifestyle audit," he said.