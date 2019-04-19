Cop faces charges over Sh50,000 bribe

A Kilifi policeman who detained a suspect in his house and demanded a Sh50,000 bribe from the family has been arrested.

Constable Justus Masai of Mariakani police station arrested Jabu Mwero on Tuesday evening for allegedly being in possession of bhang.

Instead of taking him the cells, the policeman took the suspect to his house.

Village elder Chuphi Ngala telephoned the police the next day to report that Mwero was being unlawfully detained in Masai’s house at Miracle near the station. Ngala identified Masai as the cop detaining Mwero.

Masai was the duty officer manning the report office when Mwero was supposed to have been placed in the sentry. Senior police officers went to Masai’s house and found Mwero.

Masai had locked himself up in the house with the suspect. The officers found Mwero lying on a blanket on the floor.

“The suspect said the officer arrested him for allegedly being in possession of bhang. But Mweru said he was arrested for possessing a rungu and a knife. He said the officer rang his relatives to bring Sh50,000 before he is set free,” a report at the station reads.

The officers recovered bhang in a cigarette packet in the house.

The report said Masai and Mwero have been placed in custody. They are to be jointly charged for being in possession of bhang. The officer will be separately charged with unlawful confining Mwero in his house.

The police said the officer will also be with demanding a bribe.

Kilifi police commander Patrick Okeri yesterday said Masai will first face internal disciplinary proceedings before a decision on whether to charge him or not is made.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi