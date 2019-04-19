Anglican Church sends stern message to corrupt during Easter

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has given the Anglican Church’s view over the state of the nation, demanding that corruption cases be expedited, those found guilty charged and their stolen assets recovered.

Addressing the press from All Saints Cathedral Diocese during Easter celebrations, Ole Sapit called upon all the government agencies mandated to fight graft to carry out their responsibility with diligence, promptness and with impartiality.

“We demand that all personal resources and assets of those convicted be repossessed by the state and publicly declared so,” Ole Sapit said.

He has further asked believers not to tolerate corruption within the church . Sapit called upon all Kenyans to shun graft and to voluntarily support the constitutional process to fight itt.

He has said the church is considering the famous harambees within their churches, asking politicians and believers to worship God with their resources quietly in humility.

“Anglican church of Kenya is evaluating, holding of fund raisers in their sanctuaries by the politicians and the people we normally term as guest of honours. Christians who hold fundraising should be guided by the biblical principle of integrity and humility,” Sapit said.

In his address, Ole Sapit said that churches have not been spared by corruption.

Ole Sapit urged motorists to drive carefully during the Easter season. He added that Kenyans should reach out to families who are facing food shortages due to the prolonged drought.

On homosexuality issue, the Anglican Church has said that national ethos should only be in consistent and in harmony with the Constitution, African cultures and the supreme law of God.

“If contradictions occur between our cultural practices and law of God, the God degrees must take precedent. We urge all Kenyans to avoid any conduct that undermines moral decency in the society”