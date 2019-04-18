Nairobi Hospital CEO Odundo sacked

The Nairobi Hospital yesterday sacked its CEO Gordon Odundo.

The hospital on Wednesday told its staff in a memo that it had terminated Odundo's services. The memo was dated April 17.

“The board of management, after due consideration of all the relevant factors pertaining to the office of the Chief Executive Officer, unanimously resolved to terminate the service contract of Gordon Odundo Otieno as the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital effective immediately,” the memo sent by board chairman John Simba reads.

Odundo had been on suspension for three months and another extension of one month. Before his appointment, he was the CEO at Gertrude's Hospital.

"The Board will put in motion the process of identifying a suitable candidate replacement. Until this process is finalised, Christopher Abeid, MD, will continue as the acting CEO,” the memo said.

Abeid has been acting after the hospital board suspended Odundo for 90 days. He was first suspended last year in mid-December. The suspension was supposed to expire on March 13, but extended to April 13 by the board in February.

Odundo is said to have differed with the board over the management of the Sh8 billion hospital projects.

“As a board, we appeal to you all to remain focussed on your day-to-day functions and the responsibility entrusted to you by the hospital. It is imperative that we remain professional and committed to delivering on the broader mandate of the hospital through the transition,” the chairman said.

Two board members representing the Medical Advisory Committee were recalled after it emerged that the board was ignoring their views.

When the committee later recommended two fresh names, the board refused to admit them. The board, as currently constituted, does not have doctors' representatives, who are critical in hospital management.

The Kenya Hospital Association last month through their law firm wrote to the board demanding for an AGM to resolve the management wrangles.

The board is yet to respond or set a date.