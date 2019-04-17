KMPDU Board deregisters 2,275 doctors over non-compliance

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board has de-registered 2,275 doctors over non-compliance.

The 2,063 medical practitioners and 212 dental practitioners drawn from both public and private health facilities have been affected.

KMPDU CEO Daniel Yumbya said the board took the move to deregister the doctors because they had not submitted their annual retention fee.

This he said is in accordance with Section 14 of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act.

Under the Act, doctors are supposed to pay an annual retention fee of Sh4,000 to be granted an operational license.

Section 13 of Act states that “Any license issued under this section may be cancelled or revoked and withdrawn at any time by the Director of Medical Services with the consent or on the instructions of the Board”.