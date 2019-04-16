Uhuru skips meeting with senators, MCAs

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday skipped the fourth annual Legislative Summit in Kisumu.

He was expected to give a keynote address, award national honours to county assembly speakers and launch the global champion for youth agenda.

The Head of State was scheduled to open the event at 10am.

Nobody represented or read his speech.

More than 4,000 delegates attended the summit that brought together senators, MCAs from the 47 county assemblies and partners at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel from April 15 to 18.

Uhuru, however, failed to come, disappointing a number of leaders and residents.

MCAs had high expectations he would address their resolutions of the pre-summit that was held in Mombasa.

Kisumu residents expected the President to address the progress of devolution, the handshake, development and his fight against corruption.

Moses Ochieng, a resident of Obunga, said they eagerly waited for Uhuru only to be disappointed.

“We wanted him to talk to us and address some of the issues we feel are affecting the nation,” he said.