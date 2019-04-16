Rasanga sets aside Sh50m for clean water

Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga has set a side Sh50 million to provide clean water to each homestead.

Rasanga said the money will be used to supply clean water to 80 per cent of Siaya residents.

“I want to ensure 100 per cent clean water in everyone homestead in Siaya by the time I will be leaving office,” Rasanga said.

The governor said already 60 per cent of homes - over 50,000 - have clean water.

Rasanga said 60 per cent of markets and primary schools are already connected to clean water.

He addressed journalists at Nyajuok on Monday while launching a solar water project to serve 5,000 homesteads.

“We have already identified 40 boreholes at Nyajuok that will be renovated before the end of this year,” Rasanga said.

International NGO World Vision has promised to support the governor's water projects.

Program manager Raphael Kimtai said the organization will partner with the county in agriculture and health projects.

Rasanga hailed the partnership with World Vision for supplementing his government’s efforts.

The governor appealed to the NGO to consider supporting installation of solar power systems on 40 boreholes built by the county government.