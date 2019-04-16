Expect hot, dry Easter — Met

For the first time in many years, Kenyans will mark the Easter weekend under depressingly hot and dry conditions.

The weather department says there is no hope for rains this week through Easter Monday next week.

Acting lead of Meteorological Department Stella Aura said the country will remain dry and sunny, and only counties around Lake Victoria and Rift Valley highlands might receive a little rain daily in the afternoon.

Parts of Central Kenya might have drizzles.

"The rest of the country is expected to remain mostly hot and dry," Aura said.

She expressed regret that the rains have continued to dwindle across the country, yet April is traditionally the wettest month in Kenya.

"It is noted that day-time (maximum) temperatures increased over most parts of the country with the exception of a few areas like Marsabit, Kitale, Kisumu, Narok, Ngong and Malindi," she said.

Daytime temperatures across the country averaged 30°C, a trend Met said will continue this week.

Mandera meteorological station recorded the highest daytime temperature of 40.2°C on April 8.

The department has blamed the continued dry weather on low pressure in southern Africa that fails to push moisture into Kenya.

At least two million people across the country are surviving on rations donated by the government and well-wishers, according to the National Drought Management Authority.

Last week, the World Bank said the dry weather is likely to hurt Kenya's economic growth this year, cutting its forecast to 5.7 per cent growth.

Its latest report said Kenya’s economy expanded by an estimated 5.8 per cent last year.

“The medium-term growth outlook is stable but recent threats of drought could drag down growth,” the World Bank said.

The latest forecast is down from a 5.8 per cent projection in October.

“Risks include drought conditions that could curtail agricultural output, especially if the country’s grain-growing counties are affected,” the report said.

The long rain March-May season hasn’t started in most of the country. Agriculture accounts for close to a third of Kenya’s annual economic output.

If the government fails to meet its revenue collection targets, the economy could face more risk from macroeconomic instability, the bank said in the report.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)