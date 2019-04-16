Avoid empty promises and stick to development agenda - Nyagarama told

Senator Okong'o Omogeni has promised to keep Nyamira Governor Nyagarama on his toes for the sake of the devolved unit's development.

Omogeni, who was speaking in Nyamira at the weekend, cautioned the governor against giving empty development promises.

“I am urging our governor to clean the county. Every financial year the national government provides huge sums of money for counties' development but most of them are not developing,” he said and promised not to relent on monitoring how funds are utilised for the good of the residents.

“Our role as the Senate is to ensure the funds that are sent to the counties benefit residents. There is no need for the government to keep sending money and yet there is nothing good done with the money,” the senator said.

The senator urged Nyagarama to sack individuals with the appetite of stealing public funds meant for development. Corruption, he said, is the enemy of development and told county employees to be satisfied with their salaries.

"Nyagarama should get rid of corrupt individuals and hire those ready to work,” Omogeni added.

Edited by F. Mwaniki