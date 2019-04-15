Mother speaks of 'sweetest Ivy'

For Winfred Waithera, mother of slain Moi University student Ivy Wangechi, the day she received a call from the school’s health science dean remains the darkest in her life.

She told journalists at the family home in Makongeni Phase 10 Estate in Thika yesterday that the departed student was the family’s role model.

Waithera recounted that when she got to the university, her daughter’s friends told her of how Ivy, as was nearly becoming a tradition in their relationship, was to bring her gifts for Easter.

“She was my mentor and caretaker. I don’t know how tomorrow will turn to be without my sweetest Ivy,” she said in her eulogy.

The student was brutally killed last Tuesday by a man who claimed to be her boyfriend.

Naftali Kinuthia attacked Ivy outside Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where she worked.

He stormed the premises brandishing a brand new axe.

Waithera said her daughter was fond of bringing her pairs of earrings, a purse or a bottle of perfume.

"She was a great girl," a tearful Waithera said, adding that Ivy had a great sense of fashion.

“Ivy could easily combine fashion and medicine,” Waithera told reporters.