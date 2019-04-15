Two Nyamira county workers die in grisly accident

• The accident occurred after a speeding lorry crashed a car where the deceased and two others were travelling in.
Two people have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident that occurred along Nyamira-Kericho Highway on Monday.
The accident occurred after a speeding lorry crashed a car where the deceased and two others were travelling in.
According to the Nyamira County Police Base commander Hassan Osman, the lorry lost control after speeding over a bump crashing the car.
The four who were travelling in the car, are county employees working in the county assembly.
One has been identified as Enock Omwenga.
The place where the accident occurred is a well-known blackspot that has previously claimed many lives.
"The car was speeding and collided with a lorry that was ferrying tea leaves. We urge our drivers to be very keen and drive carefully," Osman said.
The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Nyamira County Level Five Hospital mortuary.
