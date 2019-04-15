Two Nyamira county workers die in grisly accident

Two people have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident that occurred along Nyamira-Kericho Highway on Monday.

The accident occurred after a speeding lorry crashed a car where the deceased and two others were travelling in.

According to the Nyamira County Police Base commander Hassan Osman, the lorry lost control after speeding over a bump crashing the car.

The four who were travelling in the car, are county employees working in the county assembly.