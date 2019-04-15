STAFF LOSSES

Two Nyamira county workers die in grisly accident

In Summary

The wreckage of the car where two people perished in an accident that occurred along Nyamira-Kericho Highway on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Image: ALVIN RATEMO

Two people have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident that occurred along Nyamira-Kericho Highway on Monday.

The accident occurred after a speeding lorry crashed a car where the deceased and two others were travelling in.

According to the Nyamira County Police Base commander Hassan Osman, the lorry lost control after speeding over a bump crashing the car.

The four who were travelling in the car, are county employees working in the county assembly.

The car that the county officials were travelling in at Nyamira- Kericho highway.
Image: ALVIN RATEMO

One has been identified as Enock Omwenga.

The place where the accident occurred is a well-known blackspot that has previously claimed many lives.

"The car was speeding and collided with a lorry that was ferrying tea leaves. We urge our drivers to be very keen and drive carefully," Osman said.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Nyamira County Level Five Hospital mortuary.

by ALVIN RATEMO
Nyanza
15 April 2019 - 11:18

