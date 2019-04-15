Cuban doctors evacuated from Lamu after colleague's abduction

Two Cuban doctors have been evacuated from Lamu county. The medics were airlifted over the weekend.

The rather abrupt evacuation comes just days after two of their colleagues were abducted from Mandera county by suspected Al Shabaab militants.

The two, an orthopaedic surgeon and a physician had been deployed to Lamu by the government in July 2018.

Their move was confirmed by County Health CEC Anne Gathoni on Monday.

She said they were evacuated over the weekend but insisted it had nothing to do with insecurity.

Gathoni said the two were simply being taken to undergo guidance and counselling as they were traumatised over what befell their colleagues in Mandera.

A security source however divulged to the Star that the move was a security directive heavily hinged on the Mandera abduction.