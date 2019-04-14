God sent? Atwoli endorses Joho for 2022 presidency

• The COTU boss pledged to launch a campaign that will see Joho and other like-minded leaders win
Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho’s bid for presidency in 2022 has received a boost after he was endorsed by COTU boss Francis Atwoli.
Atwoli asked Joho to plunge into the presidential race with the assurance that Kenyans will be fully behind him.
Speaking in Lamu on Saturday, Atwoli said Kenya was better off in the hands of Joho as he was young,focused and had a clear vision for the country.
He said since the deaths of prominent coastal politicians -Shariff Nassir and Ronald Ngala,the region has not been able to raise their replacement until Joho came along.
Atwoli asked the coastal people and Kenyans as a whole to stand up and ensure Johi ascends to the presidency and forms the next government.
The COTU boss pledged to launch a campaign that will see Joho and other like-minded leaders win the next general elections.
“God has not slept since this region lost politicians and that is why he has brought forth Joho. He is fit to lead this country.If he runs for presidency,he will win. Joho must form the next government because he has proved that he is capable,”said Atwoli.
Atwoli however mocked majority leader Aden Duale against joining the presidential race saying he would fail miserably.
“If you plan to be a president yet your manifesto includes waging war on labor unions then you will surely lose,you wont get any vote. Someone like Duale should know they have already failed,” he said.
Joho on his part said nothing would stop him from running for presidency in 2022.
He said he had a special calling to finish all ills affecting Kenya top on the list being corruption.
“I am not scared of anyone and I will definitely be running for the presidency in 2022. I have trust in myself and in Kenyans. As coast people,lets speak in one voice and have one stand. Lets not allow people to buy us off with money. Take the money but reserve your vote. We want the tanga tanga team to have the shock of their lives,” Joho said.
