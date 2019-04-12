Missing Amref nurse dies in Mombasa

An Amref who went missing in February and was later found at the Coast General Hospital in ICU died yesterday morning.

Friends and family members told the Star Margret Kilelu was in the ICU for four weeks before being moved to special treatment within the facility.

Kilelu never spoke since admission but only opened her eyes briefly.

"She died without telling the family what transpired. It is sad and painful,” a family member who didn’t want mentioned said.

The nurse went missing on February 21 and was found the following week at the Coast General Hospital in ICU.

“The doctors at the hospital suspected poisoning but we are not sure. No one at the hospital wants to explain to the family and us (friends) what happened,” a friend said on phone from Mombasa.

The family and friends do not understand how the woman who went missing from her home in Nairobi's Tena estate was found in Mombasa unconscious.

Kilelu, who was last seen wearing a black jacket and long grey dress, was found unconscious and clad in a dera at the Mombasa hospital. A dera is a long loose dress associated with Swahili culture.

“She left her house on a Thursday around 10am and we don’t understand how she got to Mombasa. It is said that she was admitted on Saturday but no one can tell us what happened in the two days,” a family member said.

"The hospital refused to give the contacts of the Good Samaritan who took her to the hospital on Saturday."

Family and hospital sources told the Star the woman was admitted on a Thursday. The doctors said she had no injuries. Kilelu was last seen at Amref the previous week before she went missing.