State opposes bail in woman's murder case

The prosecution has opposed bail application by a man accused of killing his wife in Kahawa Sukari estate, Nairobi.

Senior state counsel Christine Ndombi urged Justice Christine Meoli of the High Court in Kiambu not to release Lyko Osuri on bail, saying he is likely to interfere with witnesses who are his neighbours.

The prosecutor told the court there is sufficient evidence collected by investigators that the accused is a flight risk and a violent man likely to cause fear among key witnesses.

The late Beryl Adhiambo Ouma's family lawyer Evans Ondieki supported the prosecution's objection, saying Osuri is an influential man and if released on bail could influence witnesses who are his neighbours.

The lawyer told the court that during the last mention in Kiambu the accused's parents confronted the victim's father, Douglas Ouma, and attempted to beat him up until police intervened.

Adhiambo's family has filed an affidavit accusing chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor of interfering with the murder case in favour of Osuri who is believed to be his relative.

Ouma, a former chief, accuses Oduor of interfering with witnesses.

The family says immediately after the murder of their daughter Oduor advised the accused's parents to remove the body from the scene of crime to the hospital and tried to persuade the hospital to lie about the death of Adhiambo, aged 28.

Osuri is charged with murdering his wife during a fight on February 21 at Kahawa Sukari. He denied the charge on March 8.

Adhiambo is said to have been killed in their house after hours of beatings before her body was taken to Neema Uhai hospital.

Ouma said Osuri's parents with other relatives wanted to cover up the murder.

He said the hospital reception refused to admit the body since Beryl had already died.

"The accused is is very forceful, arrogant and is likely to violently interfere with the witness," Ouma said.

He says the accused married his daughter in October 2017. The accused has previous cases of assault and was repatriated from Qatar where he used to work, Ouma said.

Defence lawyers maintained Osuri should be released on bail pending hearing and determination of the case.

They say their client is ready to comply with all conditions of the court.

The judge will on April 30 rule on the bail application.