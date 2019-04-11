Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Ndhiwa

Residents of three villages in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay county, suffered huge losses on Tuesday evening when heavy rain destroyed their crops and property.

The downpour killed livestock in Omako Koth, Marera and Manera villages in North West Kanyamwa location.

More than 50 farmers were affected by the disaster. The hailstorm pounded the area for more than three hours.

Farmers who depend on crops such as maize, beans, sorghum and millet are devastated.

“My three-acre plantation of maize and beans has been destroyed. This disaster will cause famine in this area,” Wycliffe Dera said.

Calvins Okeyo said some farmers lost their goats, sheep and chicken in the storm.

“I lost a cow and a bull in the disaster. We are appealing to the county disaster management to intervene in this matter,” Okeyo said.

Homa Bay county director of disaster management Eliud Onyango said his officers were preparing to assess the damage.

“We are planning to go there to enable us know the extent of damage and what can be done help the victims,” Onyango said.

The director said they had received alert reports from meteorological department that there would be more rains in April.

He urged residents living in areas prone to flooding to move to higher ground and safer areas.

“Let those who live in risky areas start relocating before the heavy rains begins,” Onyango said.

Parts of the county prone to floods are Karachuonyo, Suba South, Suba North, Kabondo Kasipul and Ndhiwa constituencies.

Omnyango advised it is important for residents to avoid the disaster rather than wait until it affects them.