Ruto blames opposition for cracks in Jubilee

Deputy President William Ruto now claims the opposition is scheming to obstruct government development agenda in a bid to scuttle his 2022 presidential bid.

He asked Jubilee not to fall into the alleged failure trap.

“They do not have a development track-record. They do not have an agenda for this country. They are disintegrated and their interest is selfish,” said Ruto.

He called on leaders to work together and embrace what he termed pro-development politics.

“The realisation of the Big Four is dependent on the political stability of this country. Our unity as leaders is its fulcrum. It is therefore impossible for leaders to engage in endless politics that would not be of value to Kenyans,” he explained.

The Deputy President spoke on Sunday during two different church services in Lang’ata and Dagorreti South Constituencies.

He was accompanied by among others Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, MPs Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Charles Kanyi (Starehe), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani) and Florence Jematia (East African Legislative Assembly).

Meanwhile, a section of Jubilee leaders affiliated to Ruto have allayed fears of divisions within the party.

Led by senate deputy speaker Kindiki Kithure and majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, they said the party is united under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

The President and his deputy, Kindiki noted, are on the course of ensuring the nation stands united.

“I want to make it clear that we do not have two parties in the Jubilee government. We are all under the leadership of the President and his deputy,” Kindiki said.

He lauded the President for giving directions on the anti-graft war and indicating that the government will not relent in its bid to eradicate it and that all suspects will be prosecuted.

He also underscored the President’s sentiments that the anti-graft war will be undertaken under the confines of the law.

Kindiki noted that some leaders have been going round the country announcing that they know those looting government funds yet they are not part of the investigating agencies.

“The President recently told them to volunteer the information they have concerning graft to the two agencies and stop announcing it on the media,” Kindiki said.