Raila launches projects as handshake bears fruit

The handshake by opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta has seen development trickle to opposition strongholds, MPs say.
On Friday, Awendo MP Walter Owino hosted Raila in Awendo town to officially launch the Sh50 million Kenya Medical Training College.
The institution, the tenth opened in Nyanza region recently, will host more than 1,000 students once completed and will be officially opened by President Uhuru and Raila.
The former Prime Minister also inspected the Sh526 million World Bank project in Awendo town which comprises a recreation centre and roads upgrade.
“After fighting each other with President Uhuru Kenyatta, we came together in handshake to ensure development is reached across the country,” Raila said.
The ODM leader said the handshake helped reverse the trend by ensuring all areas in the country develop.
“When paying taxes all Kenyans do so equally, no place will be sidelined in development,” Raila said.
He thanked government for building the institution in Awendo, which he said will help in realising the country’s dream for Universal Health Coverage by training more medics.
Philip Kaloki, the KMTC chairman, said: “The current agenda of Uhuru and Raila has made it easier to easily to work and boost this project, which will roll out soon,” Kaloki said.
Owino said the college was born after Raila instructed him to accompany the president to New York during a state visit.
“By being close to the president, I asked for a chance for the college and the handshake environment made sure the process went on smoothly,” Owino said.
Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said it is because of handshake that other regions of Kenya will benefit from development.
“We are here because we can only see the handshake effect in this development, we have been paying taxes and we now feel part of government,” Junet said.
Junet and Raila lauded President Kenyatta during the State of the Nation address on Thursday when he said building bridges initiative and handshake will still go on.
“We are supporting the handshake as we now feel like part of government and will use our powers to ensure government agenda and president Kenyatta legacy is smooth,” Uriri MP Mark Nyamita said.
Other leaders who attended the function included Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Pamela Odhiambo (Migori), Peter Masara (Suna West), Eve Obara (Kasipul), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) and Tom Odege (Nyatike) among others.
Migori governor Okoth Obado skipped the function, but sent his representatives.
Migori secretary Christopher Rusana said the governor skipped the function as he was in Nairobi following up legal matters.
Speaking to the press in his office on Thursday, Obado said he personally welcomes Raila to the function but he would skip it.
“I welcome him to Awendo as he will bring development where our children will go to school, but I won’t be there,” Obado said.
The governor said some people told him that he will not be there “because my legs have been tied and I should not be travelling far.”
His statement is in reference to bond terms issued by justice Jessie Lessit over the murder charges of his girlfriend, former Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and their un-born child, which restricts him from going anywhere within 20 kilometer radius of Homa Bay county where Otieno resides.
“I welcome him, but my legs are tied. I hope that they will help pray for me that these ropes that have tied me are loosened,” he said.
Obado and Raila fell apart after last general election when the governor went against wish of the party to hand a direct ticket to his political nemesis Ochillo Ayacko.
Obado has hosted Deputy President William Ruto several times in Migori in a move which has rattled the orange party.
Apart from the murder charges, Obado also faces charges of possession of illegal guns and is under probe by EACC over misappropriation of over Sh2 billion devolution funds together with his family members and cronies.
