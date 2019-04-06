Raila launches projects as handshake bears fruit

The handshake by opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta has seen development trickle to opposition strongholds, MPs say.

On Friday, Awendo MP Walter Owino hosted Raila in Awendo town to officially launch the Sh50 million Kenya Medical Training College.

The institution, the tenth opened in Nyanza region recently, will host more than 1,000 students once completed and will be officially opened by President Uhuru and Raila.

The former Prime Minister also inspected the Sh526 million World Bank project in Awendo town which comprises a recreation centre and roads upgrade.

“After fighting each other with President Uhuru Kenyatta, we came together in handshake to ensure development is reached across the country,” Raila said.

Raila said taxes are paid by all Kenyans equally, but only places perceived to have voted for government were getting more allocation.

The ODM leader said the handshake helped reverse the trend by ensuring all areas in the country develop.

“When paying taxes all Kenyans do so equally, no place will be sidelined in development,” Raila said.

He thanked government for building the institution in Awendo, which he said will help in realising the country’s dream for Universal Health Coverage by training more medics.

Philip Kaloki, the KMTC chairman, said: “The current agenda of Uhuru and Raila has made it easier to easily to work and boost this project, which will roll out soon,” Kaloki said.