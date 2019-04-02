Teacher in defilement case charged with forgery

A primary school teacher who has a defilement case was yesterday charged with forging a medical report showing he was sick when he jumped bail.

Edwin Mochane, 25, was accused of forging the medical report dated January 22 purporting it to be from Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital. He forged the report to explain to the court why he did not appear for the defilement case.

He allegedly forged the document on January 22 at an unknown place in Nairobi.

Mochane was at a Makadara court for mention of his defilement case after failing to attend a hearing in August last year.

A warrant of arrest had been issued against him and was arrested. He was to explain why he failed to appear in court for the case.

The accused told court he fell sick and admitted at Mama Lucy Hospital during the time of the hearing of his case.

He produced a document purporting that it was genuine from the hospital.

His report indicated that he was suffering from hypertension and appendicitis and was admitted from August 20 to March 1.

The accused also purported that he was to undergo an appendicitis operation.

However, chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga directed the investigating officer to verify the medical report.

After investigations, the officer told the court the hospital denied Mochane was their patient.

In a letter dated March 19, the hospital said it has never admitted the accused or had any follow up with him at the consultants clinic.

Mochane denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 or a bond of Sh100,000. The case will be heard on July 16.