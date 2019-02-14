Obado wants review of bail terms in Sharon Otieno murder case

"As a governor, my work involves travelling and shuttling mostly from Nairobi to Migori town. But it is impracticable for me to effectively discharge my constitutional mandate as the governor," he said.

Obado in October last year was granted bail pending his trial for the murder of his lover Sharon Otieno.

Justice Jessie Lessit granted him Sh5 million bail and two sureties of a similar amount.

The judge also issued an order that restricted Obado from 'going anywhere within 20 km of Homabay county boundary on all sides of the county'.

Obado is required to report once a month to the deputy registrar of the court.

The court also ordered Obado to refrain from mentioning or discussing Sharon or the murder case in any gathering or political meeting, whether public or private.

The application will be argued on March 20.

Click here for the latest political news