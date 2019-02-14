Obado wants review of bail terms in Sharon Otieno murder case

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has filed an application seeking to have the court allow him to travel and traverse within Homabay County.
He also wants the court to release his travel documents being his Kenyan and Diplomatic passport which were deposited in court last year as a condition of him being released on bail.
Obado claimed Migori is compromised of eight constituencies and the 20 km boundaries restriction he was issued by the court bars him from effectively serving all the county residents.
"As a governor, my work involves travelling and shuttling mostly from Nairobi to Migori town. But it is impracticable for me to effectively discharge my constitutional mandate as the governor," he said.
Obado in October last year was granted bail pending his trial for the murder of his lover Sharon Otieno.
Justice Jessie Lessit granted him Sh5 million bail and two sureties of a similar amount.
The judge also issued an order that restricted Obado from 'going anywhere within 20 km of Homabay county boundary on all sides of the county'.
Obado is required to report once a month to the deputy registrar of the court.
The court also ordered Obado to refrain from mentioning or discussing Sharon or the murder case in any gathering or political meeting, whether public or private.
The application will be argued on March 20.
