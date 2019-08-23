Kakamega NHIF members pay for services at referral hospital

Patients in Kakemega with NHIF cover have complained about harassment at the county referral hospital.

The patients told the Star that they are asked to pay for some services under the National Supa Cover Scheme and yet their contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund are up to date.

They are unhappy with the harassment they receive from staff at the hospital.

Hellen Wangeshi said she had to pay half of her Sh23,000 medical bill before being released from the hospital a week ago. She was admitted to the hospital on August 6 with an ectopic pregnancy and had an operation.

Wangeshi paid paid Sh10,000 for theatre and another Sh1,500 for ultra sound. “We are treated like second rate citizens yet we sacrifice to pay for the NHIF cover,” she said.

Acting NHIF Kakamega branch manager Caroline Sakwa yesterday said there have been many complaints by contributors seeking treatment at the hospital.

“We have many complaints here about alleged mistreatment of our members. We will engage with the hospital as partners to try and address the issues and get back to you. We encourage members to report to us the problems they face while seeking services,” she said.

But the hospital's administrator Titus Mumia blamed the fund.

He said it rejects pre-authorisation requests they make to it before certain medical procedures are performed.

“When you make a requisition for authority to perform procedures such as operations they take too long to be approved, yet patients are suffering. We ask the patients whether they want to wait for approval or pay for the services,” Mumia said.

He said there is need for reforms in the manner in which NHIF operates to allow hospitals perform procedures without unnecessary hinderances .

Mumia said the hospital offers emergency services who claims are rejected by NHIF. As a result the hospital has been losing millions of shillings.

He said Wangeshi was asked to pay because her surgical form was not submitted to the fund for approval in time.