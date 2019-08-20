Mudavadi won't play ball with Ruto, Luhya MPs told

DP William Ruto has been cautioned not to listen to Jubilee-leaning Luhya MPs on "begging mission" that they will deliver ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to his camp.

Lugari legislator Ayub Savula said those MPs were too junior to advise Mudavadi on political matters.

"They should stop lying to the DP that they will deliver Mudavadi to his camp in order to receive handouts," Savula told the Star by phone yesterday.

He was referring to MPs Ben Washiali (Mumias East) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) who had on Friday asked Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula to join the DP camp for 2022 elections.

They were addressing mourners during the burial of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali's son Chris Masaka at Lirhembe.

"I'm ready to team up with Mudavadi and Wetang'ula as long as they don’t take us to the lake. We have tried our brother Raila Odinga four times and ended up in opposition. Let us work with the DP," Washiali had said.

Matungu MP Justus Murunga said that Mudavadi, Wetang'ula, and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa should seek out Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya in their bid for Luhya unity.

Oparanya, who has declared interest in the presidency, rarely attends functions associated with Mudavadi and Wetang’ula.

A week ago, he announced that his governor colleagues would campaign for him in 2022.

Mudavadi, Wetang’ula, and Wamalwa have declared their willingness to work together in 2022.

Savula said the Luhya community has the numbers to take one of them to State House in 2022. "We have the numbers and we will rally behind a single candidate in the next general elections. Ignore these 'computer chicks' generated by the IEBC in 2017. They cannot speak for anyone."

He said the 2009 population census was manipulated, but the digital system to be used in this year's census will show that the Luhya are the most populous community in Kenya.

Savula said that Ruto was mistaken to think that Raila is his biggest threat in 2022. His assessment is that the battle will be between Ruto and Mudavadi.