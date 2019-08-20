MP Khamala threatens to block census in Lurambi

In Summary

• Lurambi Member of Parliament Bishop Titus Khamala has threatened to go to court and halt the forthcoming census exercise in his constituency due to alleged irregularities and corruption involved in hiring census officers by the Kenya bureau of statistics-KBS and the administration.

by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Western
20 August 2019 - 00:00

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala has threatened to go to court due to alleged irregularities in hiring census officials. 

He accused the Kenya Bureau of Statistics of unprocedural practices and said he is considering suing the agency to stop the census in Lurambi next Monday. The MP spoke at Emachembe Church of God at Shikoti in Lurambi.

“When I find out that you have recruited people who are not from lurambi, I will go to court. As the elected leader I refused to interfere with the recruitment to allow transparency and for residents to get jobs," Khamala said. 

"Who are you to bring people from outside to work here yet we have so many people here who are educated and don’t have jobs?"

The MP demanded the list of people who have been hired to verify whether they are from Lurambi. At the same time, he warned officials who may have received bribes to pick their own people.

"Those of you who have taken bribes and brought your own people and cronies know that I don’t owe you allegiance," Khamala said.  

 

 

 

Census results to be out in December—KNBS

Results of 2009 census came out after 12 months following controversy over Northeastern districts.
News
1 month ago

Facts about census

Census information helps determine locations for schools,roads, hospitals, and more.Businesses use census data to locate supermarkets, shopping ...
Opinion
7 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Western
20 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. MP Wambugu dares DP Ruto to re-launch project in Nyeri
    1d ago Central

  2. Concentrate on legislative issues and leave my miniskirt, ...
    15h ago Eastern

  3. Nairobi residents to experience water shortage till 2023
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Tolgos hits back at Murkomen over 'planned impeachment'
    9h ago Rift Valley

  5. We'll have your head, drug lords tell Lamu MP
    3d ago Coast

Latest Videos