MP Khamala threatens to block census in Lurambi

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala has threatened to go to court due to alleged irregularities in hiring census officials.

He accused the Kenya Bureau of Statistics of unprocedural practices and said he is considering suing the agency to stop the census in Lurambi next Monday. The MP spoke at Emachembe Church of God at Shikoti in Lurambi.

“When I find out that you have recruited people who are not from lurambi, I will go to court. As the elected leader I refused to interfere with the recruitment to allow transparency and for residents to get jobs," Khamala said.

"Who are you to bring people from outside to work here yet we have so many people here who are educated and don’t have jobs?"

The MP demanded the list of people who have been hired to verify whether they are from Lurambi. At the same time, he warned officials who may have received bribes to pick their own people.

"Those of you who have taken bribes and brought your own people and cronies know that I don’t owe you allegiance," Khamala said.