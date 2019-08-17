URBANISATION

New Bungoma and Kimilli boards told ensure towns' fast growth

Already the upgrading of roads to bitumen standard in the municipalities is ongoing

Fifteen members of Bungoma and Kimilili Municipality Boards took their oath of office on Thursday following their approval by the County Assembly on Wednesday.

Jeremiah Kuloba popularly known as Makabichi is sworn into office by county lawyer lawyer Amos Makokha on Thursday at the count headquarters as a board member of Bungoma municipality
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

The new members of the Bungoma and Kimilili municipality boards have been told to hit the ground running and ensure fast growth of the two towns.

Already the upgrading of roads to bitumen standard in the municipalities is ongoing, Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said during the swearing-in of the 15 members on Thursday.

 

In the Bungoma municipality board are Douglas Sasita Wekesa, Edith Were Shitandi, Jeremiah Kuloba, John Barasa Munyasia, Jamaal Ahmed Mohammed, Justus Barasa Ming’s, Wabwoba Walinywa Mukhamule and Jacqueline P. Malomba.

Jamal Mohamed is sworn into office by county lawyer lawyer Amos Makokha on Thursday at the count headquarters as a board member of Bungoma municipality
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

Those to serve in Kimilili are Martin Wanyonyi Makokha, Makhapila J. Mwangale, Catherine Namalwa Kefa, Salome Nanjala Bukania, Joseph Mulama Omukule Odera, John Masafu Tengeye and Lillian Nanjala Simiyu.

The two towns are beneficiaries of Sh300 million World Bank funding under the Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP). Kimilili bagged Sh190 million Bungoma Sh110 million for the upgrade of roads, markets, bus parks and improvement of social amenities.

Bungoma has received a Sh1 billion grant from the UK under Sustainable Urban Economic Development.

Former 2013 Bungoma UDF Party gubernatorial aspirant Walinywa Mukhamule is sworn into office by county lawyer lawyer Amos Makokha on Thursday at the count headquarters as a board member of Bungoma municipality
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

The grant will be managed through UK’s Department for International Development for five years.

Last month, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia gazetted a nine-member ad hoc committee to oversee the delineation of boundaries of Bungoma, Kimilili, Webuye and Chwele towns.

Jamal Mohamed greets Wangamati after being sworn into office by county lawyer lawyer Amos Makokha on Thursday at the count headquarters as a board member of Bungoma municipality
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA
Former Sirisa MP John Munyasia is sworn into office by county lawyer Amos Makokha on Thursday at the count headquarters as a board member of Bungoma municipality
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA
