New Bungoma and Kimilli boards told ensure towns' fast growth

The new members of the Bungoma and Kimilili municipality boards have been told to hit the ground running and ensure fast growth of the two towns.

Already the upgrading of roads to bitumen standard in the municipalities is ongoing, Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said during the swearing-in of the 15 members on Thursday.

In the Bungoma municipality board are Douglas Sasita Wekesa, Edith Were Shitandi, Jeremiah Kuloba, John Barasa Munyasia, Jamaal Ahmed Mohammed, Justus Barasa Ming’s, Wabwoba Walinywa Mukhamule and Jacqueline P. Malomba.