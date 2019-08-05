Church, US medics screen Webuye residents for cancer

A Webuye church at the weekend organised free cancer screening and treatment of other ailments for residents.

The free medical camp in Nangolo village was set up by Webuye New Hope Compel in partnership with American Christian doctors from Compel international Outreach Centre.

The annual event by the Christian-based organisation is also used to spread the word of God, among other charitable deeds in the community.

Bishop Erick Mudenyo, the CEO of Compel Centre, said some doctors who have volunteered to provide free services are from across the county.

"We are concerned about rising cases of cancer in the country. That’s why we are advising people on what to do to avoid cancer," he said.

Bill Bright from the US said they have been reaching out to the poor not only in Kenya, but in many other African countries.

"We train pastors to set up schools and hospitals," he said.

Jamar Oman, a doctor in Webuye, said many patients have been suffering from malaria and high blood pressure.

Dorece Wekesa, a nurse at the Webuye Hospital Cancer Centre, said most of the cancer patients are victims of poor lifestyles.

She said in Webuye there have been high cases of women with cervical cancer.