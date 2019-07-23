Close

BEST IN IMPLEMENTING SIP

Teso North school teacher honoured

School received Sh500, 000 from national government which it used for improvements

• School was ranked among the last five in KCPE in Busia but now does much better.

• It has installed a water tank, bought textbooks and re-introduced feeding.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
23 July 2019 - 00:00
Koruruma Primary School head Linet Anyang
Koruruma Primary School head Linet Anyang has been honoured after her school was ranked the best in implementation of the School Improvement Program (SIP).

Anyang was invited to share lessons on SIP good practices during the 2019 dialogue on education quality at Kisoko Girls Secondary School.

The school received a grant of Sh500, 000 from the national government which it used to construct latrines for pupils and teachers.

The school also installed a 5000-liter water tank and bought textbooks. Anyang was invited to shed more light on the measures she put in place to improve the quality of education in her school.

SIP was rolled out in 2015 by the Ministry of Education and targeted schools that scored below average in the 2012 and 2013 KCPE.

 “Koruruma was ranked among the bottom five primary schools in the county in the 2012  KCPE  when I  took over the management of the school. I turned around the performance of the school through the improvement of infrastructure and learner attendance,” she said.

Anyang acknowledged absenteeism is one of the factors which bring down the performance in Busia county.

 She said reintroduction of the school feeding program, especially between the months of January and May, curbs cases of absenteeism.

