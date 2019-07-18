Kakamega MCAs want health boss sacked

Two Kakamega MCAs have called upon Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to sack county health executive Rachel Okumu failure to which they will mobilize their colleagues to impeach her.

Farouk Machanje of Isukha South ward and his Shieywe ward counterpart Joab Mwamto said Okumu should be fired following deteriorating conditions at Kakamega county hospital

Addressing the press at the hospital on Tuesday, the MCAs said that a constant wrangles between the executive and her staff have drastically affected services at the hospital.

They also accused the minister of laxity in addressing critical health matters and is therefore unfit for the docket.

“Things are worsening here in Kakamega county general hospital and this is due to laxity and wrangles experienced in leadership of the health department," Machanje said.

"Before Rachel Okumu taking over we had started seeing good structures in place to better the health services. But now due to wrangles between the minister and her chief officer, services are wanting and our people are suffering a lot in the major county health facility.”

The MCAs said the health sector receives the lion’s share in county budget but there is very little to show for it.

“It is a shame for a referral hospital to run short of blood in its blood bank. We want the governor to treat this issue as urgent and fire both the CECM for health and her chief officer to salvage the situation at the hospital,” Mwamto said.

They alleged that many doctors have left the hospital due to poor management and therefore the only remedy is to do away with the current health leadership.