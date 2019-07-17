I'm not scared of cartels and brokers, says new Nzoia Sugar boss

New Nzoia Sugar Company managing director Michael Wanjala has pledged to change the fortunes of the cash-strapped firm.

He said he will work with all stakeholders in the sugar sector to ensure the company is up and running.

"There are cartels and brokers in the sugar sector who have tried to scare me by saying I will not make it in my quest and plans to revamp this factory. I want to tell them I have gone through a lot in my life and I am not scared of anything," he said.

Wanjala on Monday said more than two million residents depend on the firm.

He spoke during his first meeting with the company employees and the board of directors.

The new MD also pledged to ensure workers who have not been paid for more than five months receive their dues.

He said he would crack the whip on lazy employees and promote deserving workers.

"I will develop a customer sentry point whereby we will be having regular meetings like this one to discuss issues affecting us and the way forward," he said.

Wanjala, an experienced accountant, said he will bring on board more energy to ensure the factory does not collapse.

He asked the workers to help him turn around the company through efficiency and determination.

Wanjala urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to allocate more cash to the sugar sector.

He urged the region's political leadership to push the state for more funding.

Nzoia Sugar Factory board chairman Joash Wamangoli urged farmers to support the new MD to steer the mill to greater heights.

He said the state is working round the clock to revamp the factory.