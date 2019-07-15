MP's guard was killed, postmortem report shows

Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala's watchman did not die of a motorbike accident as earlier claimed, a postmortem report has revealed.

The postmortem carried out on Friday on the body of Constant Lumumba, 37, who until his murder on Tuesday was a watchman at the rural home of the MP, showed he died of severe bleeding and had internal injuries inflicted by sharp objects.

The postmortem was conducted at Port Victoria Subcounty Referral Hospital by Dr Steve Angira. Family members, lawyer Herman Omiti, Dr Siminyu and officers from Port Victoria police station were present.

Omiti and Dr Angira ruled out a motorbike accident because the body had no bruises to support the allegation.

Omiti said the manner in which Lumumba was killed clearly depicted it was executed by an expert. He said he may have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The family lawyer said he would follow up on the matter to ensure justice is delivered and the killers are brought to book.

MP Wanjala urged the Inspector General of Police to launch investigations into the murder of his committed and loyal guard.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder and are assisting police with the investigation.