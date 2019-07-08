Busia leaders thank government for road upgrade

Busia leaders have lauded the national government’s intervention on the stalled 30km Busia-Malaba road that was being repaired to revamp trade in the border region.

In December 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta during a tour of the county said the upgrading of the 30km road to bitumen standard would take one-and-half years.

Area MP Geoffrey Omuse regretted the condition of the road had deteriorated due to heavy rain and sections of it were impassable.

Deputy President William Ruto has given contractors tarmacking the road up to December to complete the work.

Speaking in Teso South where he commissioned the construction of Machakusi Girls Secondary School, the DP said a few challenges that stalled the exercise had been sorted out.

“By December, the residents of the county will take a few minutes from Malaba to Busia compared to the current situation when residents take many hours to reach Busia town,” he said.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, his Deputy Moses Mulomi, and area MP Geoffrey Omuse on Saturday expressed their gratitude to the DP for the assurance that the Busia-Malaba and Malaba-Kewalun roads will be completed by December.

Speaking in Busia town on Saturday, Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi urged the Deputy President to consider tarmacking the Machakusi-Nambale-Butula road to facilitate trade in the area.

The DP stated that the first phase of the Sh1.1 billion African Development Bank-funded Malaba water project will be commissioned in August to supply water to Busia and Bungoma counties.

He said the national government will provide cotton seed to Busia farmers to benefit from the revival of Rivatex.

Ruto said there is a big market in China for cotton and other cash crops including macadamia, avocado, coffee and tea.

He said the government has pumped in Sh950 million for rural electrification in Busia county that will see over 25,000 more people benefit from electricity.

Ruto donated Sh1 million for the construction of Machakusi Girls Secondary School and pledged a further Sh2 million from the Ministry of Education.

Ojaamong cited 20 secondary schools in Teso South which he helped construct while he was MP and told MP Omuse to equip them.