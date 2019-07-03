Close

Grow Soya with ready market, Busia farmers urged

CEO says his company has been sourcing produce from Uganda but now wants to work with local farmers

• Western Dry Foods will pay farmers between Sh38 and 40 per kilo.

• Farmers also encouraged to grow white sorghum used in brewing.

by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
03 July 2019 - 00:00
Farmers from Budalangi constituency in Busia county have been urged to diversify and grow soya beans due to high demand.

Nakuru-based Bidco Africa team leader Shailesh Patel encouraged farmers to grow the crop in large quantities, saying his company has been sourcing it from Uganda but now wants to work with local farmers.

 

Patel addressed farmers during a sensitization forum at Nadero rice dying yard in Ruambwa sublocation on Monday.

He said unlike rice which is occasionally destroyed by birds resulting in huge losses, soya farmers will not suffer the same problem as the crop cannot be eaten by birds.

Western Dry Foods Ltd team leader James Kuria said farmers interested in growing soya beans will sign contract with his company and would be paid between Sh38 and 40 per kilo.

 He also urged the farmers to grow white sorghum which has a ready market as it used for brewing beer.

