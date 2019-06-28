Close

PROBE ON

OCS found dead in his rental house

Police officers assisted by the public broke into the house and found the decomposing body of the cop.

In Summary

•Police and their CID counterparts in Bungoma County have launched investigations into the incident

•There was a trail of vomit and blood stains from the toilet to his bed, he had a visible injury on his forehead. The bedroom was littered with bottles of third generation liquor

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
28 June 2019 - 14:00
Crime scene
Crime scene
Image: THE STAR

A senior cop was found dead in his house on Thursday in Bungoma.

Crispus Sidano Mwandime, the OCS Cheptais, was found dead in his rental house, about 100 metres from Cheptais police station at 2pm.

Bungoma county police commander Francis Sang said that Mwandime's neighbours complained of foul smell from the house, which was locked from inside.

Sang said police officers assisted by the public broke into the house and found the decomposing body of the cop.

Sang said the deceased was found lying on the floor beside his bed, facing the ground.

“There was a trail of vomit and blood stains from the toilet to his bed, he had a visible injury on his forehead. The bedroom was littered with bottles of third generation liquor,” he said.

The deceased was on annual leave but had come to process vouchers for last quarter financial year.

The body was taken to Life Care hospital mortuary in Bungoma town awaiting postmortem.

Sang said police are yet to ascertain the death of the senior cop, who had served for more than ten years.

Police officer shot dead in Kitengela

Cop pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital after he was shot by two armed thugs.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
28 June 2019 - 14:00

Most Popular

  1. Sonko storms Machakos police station
    1d ago Eastern

  2. Nairobi MCA moves motion to stop parking fees in hospitals
    1d ago Nairobi

  3. Koja matatu terminus to be closed in plans to decongest CBD
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Baringo returns Sh2.4 billion unspent funds
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Wambora warns local politicians against early campaigns
    14h ago Eastern

Latest Videos