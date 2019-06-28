OCS found dead in his rental house

A senior cop was found dead in his house on Thursday in Bungoma.

Crispus Sidano Mwandime, the OCS Cheptais, was found dead in his rental house, about 100 metres from Cheptais police station at 2pm.

Bungoma county police commander Francis Sang said that Mwandime's neighbours complained of foul smell from the house, which was locked from inside.

Sang said police officers assisted by the public broke into the house and found the decomposing body of the cop.

Sang said the deceased was found lying on the floor beside his bed, facing the ground.

“There was a trail of vomit and blood stains from the toilet to his bed, he had a visible injury on his forehead. The bedroom was littered with bottles of third generation liquor,” he said.

The deceased was on annual leave but had come to process vouchers for last quarter financial year.

The body was taken to Life Care hospital mortuary in Bungoma town awaiting postmortem.

Sang said police are yet to ascertain the death of the senior cop, who had served for more than ten years.