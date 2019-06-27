Busia to support 13 farmers' groups

Busia county will support 13 farmers' groups from Bunyala North ward in Budalangi constituency to increase their productivity.

Addressing members during a two-day sensitisation forum at Nadero rice drying yard in Ruambwa sublocation on Wednesday, programme officer Rolland Wandera said the main objective of the five-year programme is to support the county’s food security.

The official said under the programme, the farmers will be taught modern agricultural techniques to enable them to produce quality crops.

He said the vulnerable and marginalised groups will be given the first priority, adding that they should write good proposals for funding on the projects they want to undertake.

“The key objective of Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project is to sensitise the identified groups from Bunyala North to produce quality crops for sustainability and also increase the county’s food basket,” he said.

He told them to utilise the project funds prudently.

“Each of the identified group members must ensure they specialise only on a particular area, for instance, poultry keeping, fish farming and rice farming to mention just a few,” Wandera said.

“Resources are within our reach, so do not go far but ensure you take advantage of this worthwhile opportunity and invest in viable projects that would at the end of the day transform your livelihood."

