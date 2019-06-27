Close

FIVE-YEAR PROJECT

Busia to support 13 farmers' groups

Vulnerable groups to be given first priority, farmers to be taught modern agricultural techniques

In Summary

• Main objective of programme is to improve county's food security

• Farmers will be taught how to produce quality crops for sustainability

by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
27 June 2019 - 00:00
Farmers plant using Irrihub techniques
Farmers plant using Irrihub techniques
Image: MELANIE MWANGI

Busia county will support 13 farmers' groups from Bunyala North ward in Budalangi constituency to increase their productivity.

Addressing members during a two-day sensitisation forum at Nadero rice drying yard in Ruambwa sublocation on Wednesday, programme officer Rolland Wandera said the main objective of the five-year programme is to support the county’s food security.

 

The official said under the programme, the farmers will be taught modern agricultural techniques to enable them to produce quality crops.

 

He said the vulnerable and marginalised groups will be given the first priority, adding that they should write good proposals for funding on the projects they want to undertake.

“The key objective of Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project is to sensitise the identified groups from Bunyala North to produce quality crops for sustainability and also increase the county’s food basket,” he said.

He told them to utilise the project funds prudently.

“Each of the identified group members must ensure they specialise only on a particular area, for instance, poultry keeping, fish farming and rice farming to mention just a few,” Wandera said.

“Resources are within our reach, so do not go far but ensure you take advantage of this worthwhile opportunity and invest in viable projects that would at the end of the day transform your livelihood."

Edited by R.Wamochie   

MORE:

NCPB pays Sh200 million to 400 North Rift farmers

The board has leared Sh2.1 billion arrears owed to farmers since last year
Counties
3 months ago

Nestlé in Sh23M to train coffee farmers in Western Kenya

The programme will reach more than 18,000 coffee farmers for the next three years
Business
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
27 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nairobi parking fees to go up in July - Budget statement
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. First tranche of fertiliser arrives on MV Mimosa
    10h ago Coast

  3. Developers demolish structures on Thika bypass corridor
    2d ago Central

  4. Slay queen’s Sh8,100 hotel bill lands man in court
    5d ago Nairobi

  5. Uhuru is too young to retire in 2022, Sonko says
    2d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos