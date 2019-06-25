CJ Maraga to open new courts in Vihiga

Chief Justice David Maraga will visit Vihiga county next month to open the newly constructed law courts.

Judge William Musyoka of Kakamega made the revelation when he presided over a Vihiga county court users committee meeting .

Musyoka told the committee Maraga will visit the county on July 5.

Vihiga senior resident magistrate Samson Ondari said the Sh72 million building funded by the World Bank is almost complete.

Onderi said the contractor has assured them the remaining work will be finished by next week.

The World Bank has also funded construction of Hamisi law courts.

Judge Musyoka asked Vihiga court users to work out a memorandum of crucial issues residents want the CJ to address during his tour.