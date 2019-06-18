Kakamega woman rep pledges support for farmers

Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda is committed to changing the lives of women through empowerment programmes.

Some women are even compelled to join farming so they can get income to support their families.

Due to her efforts, Muhanda has been endorsed as the patron of the Women Farmers Association of Kenya (Wofaak). This was marked at an event in the county yesterday.

Wofaak, in partnership with the office of the Woman Representative, seeks to empower women farmers to sustainably increase food production and incomes. This is in line with the Big Four Agenda on which food security is a critical pillar. Others pillars are manufacturing, universal healthcare and affordable housing.

They will mentor women and people with special needs, particularly through agricultural investment.

Muhanda’s office has supplied groups with free farm inputs, including fertiliser and seedlings, while also strengthening their capacity to fix problems, share experiences and build networks.

Muhanda’s endorsement as the Wofaak patron marks a new beginning for the farmers. She sought to assure them of her full support, pledging to use every necessary means to transform the sector.

“Agriculture remains an economic pillar anchored on the country's Big Four agenda, which seeks to transform the country by achieving food security for all. For that reason, this marks a new beginning in Kakamega county where women farmers will be empowered with the necessary support in terms of farm inputs, tools and required information to boost farm production," she said.

"Women are now out of their relegation zone, which was the kitchen, and ought to fully take part in the country’s development. We shall do everything to give the necessary support.”

The event attracted women farmers across 12 subcounties, including farmers under the Bravarian Women Farmers Association, representatives from the Office of the Woman Rep led by Anne Mulwale and county manager Dan Mukofu.

Muhanda's office also donated vegetable and tree seedlings.

Early this year, Muhanda reached out to more than 3,000 vulnerable farmers in a quest to increase food production as a tool to combat poverty.

(Edited by F'Orieny)