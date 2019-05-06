Yala swamp demarcation to start

The Siaya government has finally bowed to pressure from the public and started the process of surveying and demarcating the Yala swamp.

Lands executive Dismus Wakla said the county government had allocated Sh2.5 million in the current budget for the drive.

He said the exercise is expected to be complete in two weeks.

Wakla spoke on Thursday at the Yala swamp during the commissioning of the exercise.

He said the community and local leaders have offered support to end the perennial conflict between them and Dominion Farm.

“We are optimistic the exercise will be completed in the shortest time possible since we will work on the swamp daily,” Wakla said. He did not say the number of acres to be demarcated.

Wakla said when the community owns land and engages in viable economic activities, perennial hunger would be tackled.

“We will be able to produce food surplus, hence addressing food insecurity in the region,” he said.

The drive has the full support of Governor Cornel Rasanga.

Central Alego MCA Leonard Oriaro said this will end land injustices that residents have suffered during the 12-year lease period that Dominion owned the wetland.

The MCA said the wetland had been underutilised.

National Land Commission coordinator David Lugut was present.