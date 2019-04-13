Bizarre rituals follow quintuplets' mum to the grave

Luhya elders say a number of cultural rites must be performed to forestall calamities when mother of quintuplets Everlyne Namukhula is buried in Kakamega on Wednesday.

When Namukhula, 28, gave birth on March 12, the delivery sparked a debate on whether all the five children should live or some should be killed according to Luhya traditions. Two of the babies died of complications.

Some rites will be performed when Namukhula’s body leaves the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Eldoret on Monday. More rituals will be performed when the three bodies arrive at her Sisokhe home in Navakholo constituency.

The elders are not taking chances and will ensure their customs and traditions are followed to the letter.

Herbert Nanzushi, the father of the quintuplets, has not been allowed and will not be allowed to see the bodies of his children. It is believed that Nanzushi, who is a surviving twin, might die if he is allowed to view the children's grave.

He can only visit the grave after the grass has grown on it and it is covered with a blanket. Nanzushi, 38, is jobless and has a speech defect.

“The two children who died ought to have been buried on the same day. Since they were kept at the morgue, they will be buried immediately the bodies arrive at home and without any ceremony. This is because they cannot be buried on the same day with their mother,” elder Ndeta Chimasia of the Batsotso sub-tribe said.

The 70-year-old man said the remaining three children must not be in the compound during their twin brothers’ burial, lest they also die.