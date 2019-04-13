330 Busia small-scale farmers receive Sh4 million

Some 330 small-scale farmers from Busia have benefitted from Sh4 million of the Agricultural Development Fund.

The money will help them to improve their livestock, agriculture, fisheries and agri-business.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong on Thursday issued the cheques to the beneficiaries drawn from all the wards across the county at Elwanikha Primary School in Bukhayo East Ward.

The Governor said the revolving fund was introduced in 2015 to cater for rural farmers who cannot afford bank loans due to high interest rates and lack of collateral security.

“A total of 1,150 farmers have benefitted from the fund since 2015 to the tune of Sh45 million. We intend to build it to at least Sh1 billion and register all small-scale farmers who qualify to get the fund,” he said.

The governor said the World Bank is ready to fund such projects as long as the recipients show seriousness that the fund revolves and recovery is goo. He urged beneficiaries to repay the funds to enable others also to benefit.

Agriculture executive Dr Moses Osia said Busia is the only county out of 47 that is operating the fund courtesy of Governor Ojaamong.