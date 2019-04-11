Echesa accuses Wetang'ula of frustrating Mumias Sugar revival

Sacked Sports CS Rashid Echesa has linked Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula to a cartel which, he claims, is opposed to the revival of Mumias Sugar Company.

Echesa told Wetang’ula to keep off the company, accusing him of being part of the problems facing the miller.

“Wetang’ula should know that Kenyans know his law firm was used in the sale of 100 acres belonging to the company in Nasewa in Busia county. We want the EACC and DCI George Kinoti to investigate how the land changed hands for a song,” he said.

"If the land was used by the company to develop cane, the current crisis of raw material shortage would not be an issue in the revival of the company," the former CS said.

Wetang’ula has on Tuesday said, “We have noted with concern that the management of the company intends to dispose of some of the company assets and put the money in the company.”

The Ford Kenya leader faulted the new board members as people lacking the knowledge to manage sugar matters.

The new board comprises Joanne Tabuke, Kennedy Ngumbau, Sowon Peter Maiyo, Henry Rotich, Henry Nyang’or, Naomi Cidi, John Wangige, Alfred Oketch, Ndirangu Ngunjiri and Paul Otieno.

“It confirms our worst fears that the agenda of some of the managers is to strip the assets of the company. Mumias has no credible manager or a blueprint on how it intends to revive the company and are waiting for the government bailout,” the senator said.

Echesa said the company wants to lease out the golf course and the real estate to raise money to support its operations.

He accused Wetang’ula of doing nothing to protect former Mumias MD Nahashon Aseka when he was sent to Nzoia and rejected by the local community.

Echesa said the plot to sell the company will fail as the firm was a private entity. The government's stake in the company is 19 per cent.

