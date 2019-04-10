Age of sexual consent should be 20 — Knut official

Chairman of Knut Western Patrick Chungani has petitioned the National Assembly to reject a proposal by the Court of Appeal to lower the age of consent from 18 to 16 years.

It should be increased to age 20, he said.

No bill has been drafted.

Speaking on Sunday at a funeral in Shinyalu constituency, Kakamega, he said, "We must exist in a morally upright society.

"I urge honourable MPs to trash such a bill if it ever finds its way to the House because it's not a good law," Chungani said.

Two weeks ago three judges — Roselyn Nambuye, Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiage — ruled that it was time to consider changing the Sexual Offences Act, citing lengthy jail terms imposed on young men convicted of defilement.

They had reversed a 15-year sentence for a man who made a 17-year-old girl pregnant.

The judges said the country should discuss challenges of maturing children, morality, autonomy, protection of children and the need for proportionality in punishing sex pests and predators.

They said debate on lowering age of sexual consent was long overdue as men were languishing in jail for sleeping with teens.

But Chungani said, “We have our children to take care of and if we allow this to happen we shall be giving leeway to an immoral society. Young people will be exposed to adult issues early in life. They may not be able to carry the responsibility and this will also hurt education.”

The Knut boss stated that at age 16 years children are not physically and mentally well developed and lack ability to make informed choices.

“African kids take time to mature and some of them at the age of 16 are still in primary school and yet you want them to be called adults," the Knut boss said.

In addition, Chungani cautioned the government against taking too long to employ thousands of trained teachers languishing outside the job market.

He said the government was stealing from such teachers for the years they are unemployed.

Chungani said parents die before benefitting from sending their children to school and college.